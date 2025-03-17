X!

The Cult to perform in Tallinn this summer

The Cult.
The Cult. Source: Press photo/Live Nation
On June 12, legendary English rock band The Cult, known for fusing elements of gothic rock, hard rock and psychedelia over the decades, will take the stage at Noblessner Foundry in Tallinn.

The Cult was formed in 1983 by members Ian Astbury (vocals) and Billy Duffy (guitar), who remain the band's core songwriting force, according to a press release.

Their breakthrough came with their second, 1985 studio album "Love," featuring the hit single "She Sells Sanctuary." The band transitioned to a heavier rock sound with "Electric" (1987) and "Sonic Temple" (1989), delivering anthems like "Love Removal Machine" and "Fire Woman," which cemented The Cult's place among the rock elite.

Over the years, the band has survived a series of breakups and reunions, but this has not diminished The Cult's influence on rock music.

Their latest album, "Under the Midnight Sun" (2022), showcases their continued innovation, blending alternative rock, heavy riffs and atmospheric melodies.

Editor: Rasmus Kuningas, Aili Vahtla

