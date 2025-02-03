AC/DC to perform in Tallinn for the first time this summer

One of the world's most influential rock bands, AC/DC, will perform at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds on July 24 as part of the Power Up tour.

AC/DC will be performing in Estonia for the first time and give the only concert in the region. Special guest The Pretty Reckless will also take the stage.

Having been active for over 50 years, AC/DC is one of the most influential rock bands of all time, selling over 200 million albums worldwide. Their 1980 album Back in Black is among the best-selling albums of all time.

Power Up follows last year's European tour. The band will visit ten European countries and play a total of 12 concerts.

