X!

AC/DC to perform in Tallinn for the first time this summer

News
AC/DC
AC/DC Source: Christie Goodwin
News

One of the world's most influential rock bands, AC/DC, will perform at Tallinn's Song Festival Grounds on July 24 as part of the Power Up tour.

AC/DC will be performing in Estonia for the first time and give the only concert in the region. Special guest The Pretty Reckless will also take the stage.

Having been active for over 50 years, AC/DC is one of the most influential rock bands of all time, selling over 200 million albums worldwide. Their 1980 album Back in Black is among the best-selling albums of all time.

Power Up follows last year's European tour. The band will visit ten European countries and play a total of 12 concerts.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Karmen Rebane, Helen Wright

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:01

Kuremäe abbess: New legislation will effectively close the convent Updated

12:39

Two people killed in Lux Express bus crash in Russia Updated

11:55

AC/DC to perform in Tallinn for the first time this summer

11:20

Reserve general: All combat in Ukraine taking place in context of negotiations

10:52

Consumer price index rises 2.8% on year in January

10:21

Tallinn's Aviv Jewish kindergarten to close this summer

09:57

End-of-life medical treatment plans to be introduced in coming years

09:03

Security expert: The Ukrainian army is stronger now than in 2022

08:03

New Pelguranna tramline raising tensions among residents

07:16

Schoolchildren commemorate students who died during independence war Updated

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

12:39

Two people killed in Lux Express bus crash in Russia Updated

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

02.02

Education inequality gap widening between generations in Estonia

08:03

New Pelguranna tramline raising tensions among residents

01.02

Estonian Niina Petrõkina crowned European figure skating champ in Tallinn

02.02

Experts: Russian oil supply disruptions a painful blow to shadow fleet

30.01

Estonian computer scientists surprised by capabilities of China's DeepSeek

02.02

Gallery: Ratva's witches' wells' water levels rise to over a meter high

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo