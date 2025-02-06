X!

Ferry change means AC/DC fans can get on highway to Helsinki after Tallinn show

News
AC/DC.
AC/DC. Source: Raadio 4
News

Tallink is set to modify the schedule of its shuttle ferry Megastar on July 24, 2025, in order to enable those attending the AC/DC concert at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) to get back on the highway to Helsinki straight after the show.

"We see AC/DC fans travelling to Tallinn from across our region, not just from Finland, to experience this extraordinary concert. In response to customer demand to return to Helsinki the same night or continue their journey conveniently via Helsinki," said Tallink Group's sales director, Marina Jõgi.

The change means the last departure from Tallinn to Helsinki will leave at a time coinciding with the end of the show, ensuring AC/DC fans have plenty of time to reach the ferry terminal and get back to the Finnish capital Helsinki.

"Similar changes have also been made for the days of the Imagine Dragons and Justin Timberlake concerts in Tallinn, which take place earlier this summer, on June 3, 2025, and June 9, 2025," said Jõgi.

"On those two days, too, we will postpone Megastar's last departure from Tallinn to a later time so that concertgoers arriving from Finland can return to Helsinki directly after the event."

The last departure of the Tallink Shuttle ferry Megastar from Tallinn to Helsinki on July 24, 2025, which had been scheduled for 10.30 p.m. will now be postponed by two hours.

The final departure of Megastar from Tallinn to Helsinki after the AC/DC show will now be at 0.30 a.m. on July 25, arriving in Helsinki at 2.30 a.m.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

19:58

Justice ministry secretary general to step down from role

19:34

Mart Kuusk and Hannes Hanso become first Estonians to row across the Atlantic

18:53

Estonia could make pet microchipping compulsory in two years

18:13

Ministers rule out giving Estonian content to AI companies for free

17:25

Kallas: Energy plan's explanatory memorandum needs more clarification

16:38

Estonia's largest electric car charging station opens in Tallinn

15:55

Roundabout could replace traffic lights at Tallinn's Taksopark junction

15:05

Estonia gives Meta access to 4 billion words for large language model development

14:56

Ferry change means AC/DC fans can get on highway to Helsinki after Tallinn show

14:00

Rescue Board ahead of desynchronization: Powercuts unlikely but important to be prepared

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

27.01

Explainer: Estonia desynchronizing from the Russian electricity grid

05.02

Gallery: Estonian train makes first journey to Riga Central Station

05.02

Estonian chef on working for Saudi prince: The chaos scared me

12:25

Elering: Estonia's electricity system is ready for desynchronization

05.02

Sticker shock not stopping customers from buying seasonal lenten buns

05.02

Tallinn's Ukrainian school to gradually cease operations

05.02

Ossinovski: Building nuclear plant incomprehensible in context of renewable energy goals

15:05

Estonia gives Meta access to 4 billion words for large language model development

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo