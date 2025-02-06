Ferry change means AC/DC fans can get on highway to Helsinki after Tallinn show

Tallink is set to modify the schedule of its shuttle ferry Megastar on July 24, 2025, in order to enable those attending the AC/DC concert at Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak) to get back on the highway to Helsinki straight after the show.

"We see AC/DC fans travelling to Tallinn from across our region, not just from Finland, to experience this extraordinary concert. In response to customer demand to return to Helsinki the same night or continue their journey conveniently via Helsinki," said Tallink Group's sales director, Marina Jõgi.

The change means the last departure from Tallinn to Helsinki will leave at a time coinciding with the end of the show, ensuring AC/DC fans have plenty of time to reach the ferry terminal and get back to the Finnish capital Helsinki.

"Similar changes have also been made for the days of the Imagine Dragons and Justin Timberlake concerts in Tallinn, which take place earlier this summer, on June 3, 2025, and June 9, 2025," said Jõgi.

"On those two days, too, we will postpone Megastar's last departure from Tallinn to a later time so that concertgoers arriving from Finland can return to Helsinki directly after the event."

The last departure of the Tallink Shuttle ferry Megastar from Tallinn to Helsinki on July 24, 2025, which had been scheduled for 10.30 p.m. will now be postponed by two hours.

The final departure of Megastar from Tallinn to Helsinki after the AC/DC show will now be at 0.30 a.m. on July 25, arriving in Helsinki at 2.30 a.m.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!