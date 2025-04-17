X!

Video: Eurovision star Tommy Cash releases cover of John Cage classic 4'33"

Tommy Cahs performing a cover of John Cage's composition 4'33
Tommy Cahs performing a cover of John Cage's composition 4'33". Source: Screenshot from video
Estonian Eurovision star Tommy Cash has recorded a cover version of John Cage's iconic composition "4'33"." Cash booked his spot as Estonia's 2025 Eurovision contestant after his hit song "Espresso Macchiato" won this year's Eesti Laul.

In recent years, Eurovision finalists have been asked to record cover versions of classic hits in the build up to the main event. Last year, Estonian contestants 5MIINUST and Puuluup released a talharpa version of Aleksander Rybak's song "Fairytale," which won Eurovision for Norway in 2009.

This year, Tommy Cash has recorded a version of "4'33"" by John Cage. The composition is notable for being silent apart from ambient sound, which is intended to contribute to the overall performance.

"4'33"" was composed in 1952 and can be performed by any instrument or combination of instruments. Cage's score instructs performers not to play their instruments throughout the three movements.

The composition is divided into three movements, lasting 30 seconds, two minutes and 23 seconds, and one minute and 40 seconds, respectively. As suggested by the title, the composition lasts four minutes and 33 seconds.

Cash's version stays largely faithful to the original, with the Estonian Eurovision star also enjoying sips of espresso macchiato during the performance.

Tommy Cash will represent Estonia at the 2025 Eurovision Song Contest in Basel, Switzerland. To be in with a chance of being crowned Eurovision champion at the grand final on Saturday May 17, Cash will first need to successfully negotiate the semi-final on May 13.

Editor: Michael Cole

