X!

Tartu Student Days begins Monday with traditional pancake breakfast

News
Students enjoying the traditional pancake morning in Tartu.
Students enjoying the traditional pancake morning in Tartu. Source: Lisette Lill
News

The fall edition of the Tartu Student Days festival gets underway on Monday, September 22 with a traditional pancake breakfast in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).

Tartu Student Days is the largest student festival in the Baltics and is held twice annually – which in autumn and spring. The festival, which this autumn takes place from September 22 to 28, includes a number has traditional events that have been organized every time, along with new events that bring a fresh look to the program.

As per tradition, the fall edition of the festival opens with a pancake breakfast in Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) on Monday, September 22. From 8 a.m., student organizations will be serving up sweet and savory pancakes, waffles, grilled sandwiches, porridge, buckwheat and more – all for free.

Over the course of the next 6 days, there will be a pub crawl, bog walks, speak and meet sessions and plenty more activities that are accessible for international students in the city.

More information about the fall edition of Tartu Student Days, including the full program of events, is available here.

---

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

10:54

Tartu Student Days begins Monday with traditional pancake breakfast

10:01

40kg pumpkin impresses crowds at Great Paunvere Fair

09:03

Gallery: 'Boat of Tears' commemorates thousands of Estonians who fled by sea in 1944

08:09

Gallery: Train collides with ATV on Tallinn to Narva route

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

20.09

Defense minister: NATO was ready to use force if needed after Russian airspace violation

20.09

Estonian foreign minister: NATO allies say Article 4 request an 'appropriate step'

20.09

Defense committee chair: Steps needed to prevent more Russian airspace incursions

20.09

Injury forces Janek Õiglane out of Tokyo world champs decathlon

20.09

Ex-Estonian Air Force chief: NATO response to Russian air incursion was textbook

be prepared!

Most Read articles

20.09

Estonia releases flight path of Russian jets that violated its airspace

20.09

Estonian prime minister: There are limits on shooting down Russian jets

19.09

3 Russian fighter jets violate Estonian airspace for 12 minutes

20.09

Experts: Russia had multiple goals with Estonian airspace fighter jets incursion

19.09

Estonia requests NATO Article 4 discussions following Russian airspace violations

20.09

Defense minister: NATO was ready to use force if needed after Russian airspace violation

20.09

Russia denies its jets violated Estonian airspace on Friday

20.09

Ex-Estonian Air Force chief: NATO response to Russian air incursion was textbook

20.09

Gallery: Kadriorg Festival of Light 2025 gets underway

20.09

Russian jets have breached Estonian airspace over 40 times since 2014

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo