Tartu Student Days begins Monday with traditional pancake breakfast

The fall edition of the Tartu Student Days festival gets underway on Monday, September 22 with a traditional pancake breakfast in Town Hall Square (Raekoja Plats).

Tartu Student Days is the largest student festival in the Baltics and is held twice annually – which in autumn and spring. The festival, which this autumn takes place from September 22 to 28, includes a number has traditional events that have been organized every time, along with new events that bring a fresh look to the program.

As per tradition, the fall edition of the festival opens with a pancake breakfast in Tartu's Town Hall Square (Raekoja plats) on Monday, September 22. From 8 a.m., student organizations will be serving up sweet and savory pancakes, waffles, grilled sandwiches, porridge, buckwheat and more – all for free.

Over the course of the next 6 days, there will be a pub crawl, bog walks, speak and meet sessions and plenty more activities that are accessible for international students in the city.

More information about the fall edition of Tartu Student Days, including the full program of events, is available here.

---

