Estonia prepared to send 'coalition of the willing' forces to Ukraine, says PM

EDF conscripts' boots.
EDF conscripts' boots. Source: Karl Jakob Toplaan
Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform) said on Wednesday that Estonia is prepared to send several hundred soldiers to Ukraine as part of the "coalition of the willing" "deterrence force" proposal led by France and the UK.

Michal said in a press release that Estonia can contribute a company-sized unit to provide security guarantees to Ukraine and help enforce a future ceasefire.

This would include a combat unit, training instructors, and staff officers.

A company ranges from 50 to 250 soldiers, and tends to average 150.

"Before deploying the unit, we will, of course, seek a mandate from the Riigikogu," Michal added.

The prime minister reiterated that the best way to guarantee Ukraine's security is through NATO membership.

"If NATO membership takes time, deterrence and defense measures must be ensured through allied forces based on the ground in Ukraine," he said in the statement.

"Ukraine's security is Europe's security. An independent, sovereign Ukraine that belongs to the European family is the best strategic guarantee against Moscow's imperialism for all of us. We must show that we are capable of taking action, not just having good ideas," Michal added.

The prime minister said last month that if allies send troops to Ukraine, Estonia would look at doing the same. At the time, ERR reported that only one opposition party fully supported Michal's proposal to send troops to Ukraine.

Kristen Michal Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

What is the coalition of the willing?

In March, as the U.S. started discussions with Russia about a potential 30-day ceasefire, the UK and France put forward plans to form a "coalition of the willing" to enforce a pause in the fighting.

The group would be made up of "about 20 countries" from Europe and the Commonwealth willing to put troops on the ground in Ukraine if a deal is reached, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said.

He stressed at the time that the USA must be involved.

The deployment should be described as a "reassurance force" rather than a "peacekeeping force", defence and diplomatic sources told the BBC at the end of March.

The ground force is expected to be approximately 20,000 strong and would "not be big enough to enforce any peace," the BBC wrote.

When it was first announced, it was said troops would be deployed to protect cities, ports, and major energy infrastructure. However, The Times reported last week that forces may now be sent to Western Ukraine instead.

There have been doubts whether the West could put together a credible force. Some countries, such as Poland, have refused to commit troops, arguing they are already frontline states.

Additional worries that the UK may redeploy troops from Estonia and NATO's eastern flank to Ukraine have been dismissed by Secretary of State for Defense John Healey. 

At the same time, while the U.S. has put forward a ceasefire plan, Moscow has not agreed to the conditions.

Editor: Helen Wright

