Karis: Ukraine needs security guarantees during a ceasefire

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Estonian President Alar Karis in Talinn in 2024.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets with Estonian President Alar Karis in Talinn in 2024. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Ukraine needs security guarantees even during a ceasefire, President Alar Karis told CNN on Tuesday, when discussing a potential plan proposed by the UK and France for a one-month truce.

The idea was proposed following a summit in London on Sunday, which the Baltics did not attend. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said countries present agreed to form a "coalition of the willing" to send peacekeepers in the event of a ceasefire.

"It would probably be very difficult to have a ceasefire for one month if we don't have security guarantees for Ukraine," the president said about the one-month truce. "So this should also be part of this plan, or otherwise it won't work."

Karis said it was "difficult" to say why Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania were excluded from the London summit on Sunday, but confirmed Starmer apologized.

"It is understandable, not all European countries fit around the table because there are more than 30 of us," he said, adding the most important thing was to deliver a message and discuss Ukraine's future.

U.S.-Europe relations

Karis said it is "important" for U.S. President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to repair relations and for U.S. NATO forces to remain in Europe. "We should fight off this aggressor together," he said.

"We need this transatlantic bond and these connections and relations," he said, stressing they have existed for a long time. "I do not think it is going to break in a few days or a few months. /.../ disagreements between the countries are understandable. This is how we build up a new peace agreement."

Speaking about the U.S. potentially withdrawing troops from Europe, he said Estonia is not considering this scenario, adding it is "useful for both sides". "I am convinced the US will stay in Europe," he said.

Asked if he is worried about war in Europe, the president said: "Worry is actually not a very good companion /.../ Deterrence is most important because Russia understands only strength and this is what we are trying to do."

He said if Russia had known Ukraine would put up such a fight, it would not have launched the full-scale invasion in 2022.

Watch the interview below.

Editor: Mait Ots, Helen Wright

