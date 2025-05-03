X!

Estonian expert: Ukraine minerals deal strategic for US in long term

News
Rainer Saks.
Rainer Saks. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Experts say the minerals deal signed between the United States and Ukraine this week establishes a strategic bond between the two countries and may restore U.S. military aid to Ukraine. It may also reflect the Trump administration's frustration over the failure of its quick peace negotiation plans.

Ukraine's natural resources include significant mineral resources, among them rare earth elements.

According to experts in Estonia, the investment fund agreement signed Thursday, which will allow for the joint processing of Ukraine's mineral resources, will not lead to rapid developments in the mining sector, but it is politically meaningful, marking a strategic partnership.

"This lays the groundwork for the U.S. to be more invested in Ukraine's survival as an independent state," explained Igor Gretskiy, a research fellow at the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS).

"I think the U.S. also sees this not as a short-term deal, where money starts flowing within the next few years, but as a long-term strategic plan," said security expert Rainer Saks. "And that's the most important thing. I believe they understand this in Russia. And now everything the U.S. does has taken on a different meaning."

If Russia does not agree to a ceasefire, the agreement could restore U.S. military aid to Ukraine — which could include, for example, air defense systems.

"For Ukraine, what matters the most?" Saks asked. "That it can provide the current U.S. administration with some kind of assurance that they can increase arms exports to Ukraine if necessary. And as a result, Ukraine would hopefully gain access to such weapons systems in the future."

The current U.S. administration has also threatened to abandon its role as mediator between Russia and Ukraine. Experts don't believe that will end up happening, but this does indicate that the U.S. has realized the rapid phase of its peace initiative has failed.

"[U.S. President Donald] Trump's diplomatic sprint didn't succeed; it failed," Gretskiy stated. "He wasn't able to get Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table within 100 days."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Johanna Alvin, Aili Vahtla

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

12:34

Photography show in Tartu breathes new life into Estonia's abandoned houses

11:39

Toomas Hendrik Ilves: More of Europe now taking defense, security seriously

09:56

Estonian expert: Ukraine minerals deal strategic for US in long term

02.05

Royal Albert Hall concert to celebrate Arvo Pärt's 90th birthday in July

02.05

Riigikogu debate on amending church foreign influence law to start Tuesday

02.05

Canadian rock band Three Days Grace to perform in Tallinn this November

02.05

Court rules municipality can claim damages from former mayor over Sangaste Castle sale

02.05

Tallinn ice rink chief denies fraud allegations

02.05

Gallery: 20th Haapsalu Horror and Fantasy Film Festival gets underway

02.05

Janari Jõesaar, Siim-Sander Vene shine in Polish league despite losses

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

30.04

Minister: Chicken will run out in 46 days if borders closed

02.05

Estonia rises to second place in World Press Freedom Index rankings

30.04

Six HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems arrive in Estonia

02.05

Toomas Hendrik Ilves joins Volt Europa political movement

02.05

Economist: This July's tax hikes in Estonia will be more keenly felt

02.05

New exhibition explores how the 1980 Olympic Regatta Shaped Tallinn

02.05

No changes yet to police license plate camera rollout as legal review continues

02.05

Raul Eamets: How to tame Estonia's inflation rate

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo