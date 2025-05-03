Estonian expert: Ukraine minerals deal strategic for US in long term

Experts say the minerals deal signed between the United States and Ukraine this week establishes a strategic bond between the two countries and may restore U.S. military aid to Ukraine. It may also reflect the Trump administration's frustration over the failure of its quick peace negotiation plans.

Ukraine's natural resources include significant mineral resources, among them rare earth elements.

According to experts in Estonia, the investment fund agreement signed Thursday, which will allow for the joint processing of Ukraine's mineral resources, will not lead to rapid developments in the mining sector, but it is politically meaningful, marking a strategic partnership.

"This lays the groundwork for the U.S. to be more invested in Ukraine's survival as an independent state," explained Igor Gretskiy, a research fellow at the International Center for Defense and Security (ICDS).

"I think the U.S. also sees this not as a short-term deal, where money starts flowing within the next few years, but as a long-term strategic plan," said security expert Rainer Saks. "And that's the most important thing. I believe they understand this in Russia. And now everything the U.S. does has taken on a different meaning."

If Russia does not agree to a ceasefire, the agreement could restore U.S. military aid to Ukraine — which could include, for example, air defense systems.

"For Ukraine, what matters the most?" Saks asked. "That it can provide the current U.S. administration with some kind of assurance that they can increase arms exports to Ukraine if necessary. And as a result, Ukraine would hopefully gain access to such weapons systems in the future."

The current U.S. administration has also threatened to abandon its role as mediator between Russia and Ukraine. Experts don't believe that will end up happening, but this does indicate that the U.S. has realized the rapid phase of its peace initiative has failed.

"[U.S. President Donald] Trump's diplomatic sprint didn't succeed; it failed," Gretskiy stated. "He wasn't able to get Kyiv and Moscow to the negotiating table within 100 days."

