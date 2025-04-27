X!

Analysts: Difficult to predict how Russia-Ukraine war might develop

News
Rainer Saks
Rainer Saks Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Following meetings between the U.S., Russia, and Ukraine this week, analysts said it is necessary to wait and see what the outcome, if any, will be. It is difficult to predict how the war may develop.

On Saturday, while attending the funeral of Pope Francis, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. President Donald Trump held their first in-person meeting since their altercation in the White House in February.

The U.S. is still trying to secure a temporary ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and has held discussions with both parties.

Sunday's "Aktuaalne kaamera" asked two experts about the impact of the meeting and others held in recent days. Both said they see little significance, so far, in the conversation held at St. Peter's Basilica.

"It does appear sometimes that every time Trump meets with the actors involved that he changes his mind, so, in a way, it is hard to predict,' said Ivan Klyszcz, a researcher at the International Center for Defense and Security in Tallinn.

"There was indeed the indication that after President Trump met President Zelenskyy in the Vatican that he posted something on his social networks suggesting that maybe he has changed his approach a bit towards Russia. But, ultimately for us who try to follow what is going on, we need to also follow what they are doing. So far, there has not really been a tangible change in their policy," he told "Aktuaalne kaamera."

Friday's meeting between U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow may have played a role.

"The U.S. president has realized that he cannot create such an agreement just by constantly talking separately to Ukraine and Russia. A new sanctions package is being prepared in the U.S. Senate, which would threaten to almost completely halt Russia's oil trade," said security expert Rainer Saks.

If additional sanctions are imposed, Klyszcz said, it should ease concerns that Russia and the U.S. are on the same page. "But it is yet to be seen, of course," he added.

Moscow's continued bombing of Ukrainian cities during its touted easter "ceasefire" and lack of progress on the battlefield are also factors in the background.

The results of Zelenskyy's recent meetings with both Trump and European leaders can only be speculated upon.

"The meetings with Trump, European heads of state, and the president of the European Commission, it suggests that some sort of common ground has been found, which could also now tie Russia into quite serious negotiations," Saks said.

Photographs of the meeting between Trump and Zelenskyy did not look like a discussion between two men harboring grudges, "Aktuaalne kaamera" said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Aleksander Krjukov, Helen Wright

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

Related

News in simple Estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

20:04

Analysts: Difficult to predict how Russia-Ukraine war might develop

19:32

Eesti 200 wants longterm reforms in coalition agreement

17:47

Ott Tänak sixth in first ever WRC Canary Islands rally Updated

10:48

Study: Improving local government services needs more money

10:07

Businesses say finding summer workers is easier this year

09:56

Photos: 20 harbors open doors to guests on Open Fishing Harbor Day

09:17

Healthcare plagued by speech therapist shortage

08:37

Study shows Pirita River riddled with construction waste

08:27

Experts: Estonia and neighboring countries could manufacture cruise missiles

08:17

Mistra win Estonian women's handball league 2025 season

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

26.04

President Karis: I invited Donald Trump to Estonia, he invited me to Washington Updated

26.04

Crow 'terrorizes' Tartu residents

26.04

Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Kiwala cleared to leave Estonian waters

08:27

Experts: Estonia and neighboring countries could manufacture cruise missiles

10:07

Businesses say finding summer workers is easier this year

26.04

Health Board finds E.Coli bacteria in Tartu County drinking water

09:56

Photos: 20 harbors open doors to guests on Open Fishing Harbor Day

25.04

Estonia to start trialing smartphone 'pocket sirens' in summer

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo