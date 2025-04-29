X!

Diplomat: Much more pressure needed on aggressor to end Ukraine war

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov.
Pressure must be applied on the aggressor nation with harsher sanctions than Europe and the United States have imposed so far, if the war in Ukraine is to end, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov said.

Speaking to ETV morning show "Terevisioon," Vseviov said that President Donald Trump's impatience and desire for results is what U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio meant when he said the president would decide "this week" on continuing the Ukraine war talks.

"Whether this means a stronger turn against the aggressor or something else, we do not know," Vseviov conceded.

If Russian leader Vladimir Putin truly wanted to end the war, there would be no need to sign anything or meet anyone, Vseviov noted.

"The main news we are waiting for is news that a decision has been reversed in Moscow. Right now, there are no signs of that," he continued.

Russia's oil and gas revenues, and its banking sector, are areas where pressure should be applied, Vseviov added. Despite widespread sanctions over the past three years, the most impactful measures against Russia still have not been taken.

In any case, Europe must step up and focus on what it can do itself, the official added.

A recent unilateral three-day ceasefire Russia declared to coincide with "Victory Day," May 9, was met with a call from Kyiv for a one-month cessation of attacks on Ukraine.

When entering office in January, Trump had said he would end the war in 24 hours, but his administration is likely to continue focusing on China, which has been hit with the highest trade tariffs, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Source: 'Terevisioon'

