Foreign ministry's secretary general set to continue for 5 more years

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) has submitted a proposal to the government to appoint Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov for a second five-year term.

"I am submitting a proposal to the government for Jonatan Vseviov to continue as secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs," Tsahkna told ERR on Friday.

Vseviov has been in the role since February 2021 and the government must agree on his appointment for a second term.

The minister credited Vseviov with upholding strong and clear positions during the worsening security situation.

"Estonia has managed to play a role in diplomacy far greater than our physical size would suggest, and Vseviov has played a very important part in that," Tsahkna said.

If appointed, his second term would start in February 2026.

Vseviov started working at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2004 and moved to the Ministry of Defense in 2008. He was the ministry's secretary general from 2016-2018 before serving as Estonia's ambassador to the United States (2018-2021).

--

