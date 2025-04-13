X!

Diplomat: United Nations Security Council member Russia commits 'another war crime'

Images of the attack on Sumy on April 13, 2025.
Images of the attack on Sumy on April 13, 2025. Source: Sumõ Linnavalitsus/Facebook
Russia's missile strike on the Ukrainian city of Sumy on Sunday, which killed at least 31 people, is another "war crime" by a permanent member of the UN's Security Council, the top official at the Estonian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

As of 1 p.m., 31 people have died, including two children, a statement from Ukraine's State Emergency Service said. Another 84 people, including nine children, were injured.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the "horrific" strike hit an "ordinary city street" and a rescue operation is underway. Referencing discussions underway between Moscow and Washington to end the war, he said: "Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and air bombs." 

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said: "Launching such an attack on a major Christian holiday [Palm Sunday] is absolute evil."

Estonian politicians and officials sent their condolences.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Margus Tsahkna (Eesti 200) said: "There are not enough words in the world to describe the inhumanity and evil of Russia. Our hearts are with Ukraine. Heartfelt condolences to all those affected by the Sumy attack."

The ministry's Secretary General Jonatan Vseviov pointed out that a permanent member of the UNSC – which is primarily responsible for maintaining international peace and security – has committed "another war crime."

"Estonia will continue to do everything we can to support Ukraine and raise the cost of aggression on Russia," he wrote on social media.

Former Estonian prime minister and now the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas called the scenes "heartbreaking."

"Residents gathered for Palm Sunday only to be met by Russian missiles," she said.

"Horrific example of Russia intensifying attacks while Ukraine has accepted an unconditional ceasefire. My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people today."

The attack takes place amid several weeks of discussions between the U.S. and Russia over a potential ceasefire in Ukraine.

On Friday, US envoy Steve Witkoff met Vladimir Putin in St Petersburg. The Kremlin said the meeting lasted for more than four hours and focused on "aspects of a Ukrainian settlement".

The meeting, Witkoff's third with Putin this year, was described by special envoy Kirill Dmitriev as "productive".

However, Ukraine says Moscow has increased its attacks on the country in recent weeks, targeting civilian areas. Last weekend, more than 20 civilians were killed in Kryvyi Rih after a Russian missile hit the city.

"The United States, Europe, everyone in the world who wants an end to this war and murders. Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging out this war. Without pressure on the aggressor, peace is impossible," Zelenskyy said on Sunday.

Editor: Helen Wright

