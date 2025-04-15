Kaja Kallas warns EU candidate countries against attending May 9 in Moscow

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned EU candidate countries against going to Moscow on May 9, when the Russian leadership is set to hold large-scale propagandistic celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

"We made it very clear that we do not want any [EU] candidate country to take part in the events taking place in Moscow on May 9 — this is very clear," said the EU high representative for foreign affairs and security policy, referring mainly to the six Western Balkan countries seeking EU membership, according to EurActiv.

According to Russian media, Russian President Vladimir Putin's government has extended invitations to the leaders of China, India and Brazil — as well as to EU country Slovakia and to Serbia, which aspires to join the 27-member bloc.

Brussels' diplomatic pressure comes at a time when several European leaders have failed to distance themselves from Russia, whose war of aggression in Ukraine continues despite U.S.-mediated peace talks, the publication noted.

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico recently confirmed he would attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow, which commemorates the defeat of Nazi Germany. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's office, meanwhile — Orban has consistently opposed EU efforts to support Ukraine — has so far stated he will not attend.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, who in recent months has received support from the Kremlin amid mass protests against his government, said in March that he had spoken with Putin and intends to participate. At the same time, Serbia continues its EU accession talks.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has attended Moscow's celebrations in the past, is unlikely to do so this year, as he is expected in Washington in early May, EurActiv added.

U.S. President Donald Trump has denied media reports suggesting he is considering attending the parade, which is scheduled for the day after Europe marks the end of World War II.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said he would like to host several EU leaders in Kyiv on the same date for negotiations involving a so-called coalition of the willing, according to Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha.

The end of World War II in Europe is commemorated on May 8, marking the Allies' collective efforts and Germany's signing of the act of unconditional surrender on that day in 1945.

Meanwhile, Russia and some other post-Soviet states mark Victory Day on May 9 — a date Russia uses to promote its propaganda and ideology.

