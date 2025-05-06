X!

Estonian president: UN Security Council failing to meet its responsibilities

UN and Estonia flags flying outside Kadriorg.
UN and Estonia flags flying outside Kadriorg. Source: Annika Haas
President Alar Karis said on Monday that Estonia fully backs United Nations reforms and will take part in them. He also said the organization's Security Council has so far failed in its peace and security obligations.

The head of state held a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres Monday evening. On his social media, he called it a "good talk" where he "expressed concerns about multiplying crises around the world," adding that "Estonia firmly backs UN reform to make the organization fit for today's challenges."

President Karis confirmed Estonia supports the UN80 reform initiated by Secretary-General Guterres. The reform aims to make the UN more efficient, change the system, review its entire structure, and assess how mandates from member states are implemented.

The UN is vital for Estonia, and the country will remain a key supporter, he noted. "The UN needs ambitious reforms to fulfill its goals in the 21st century, and Estonia will continue as an advocate for reform."

President Karis also said the UN Security Council requires reform, as it is not fulfilling its role.

"The Security Council has failed to meet its responsibilities and expectations regarding peace and security. This undermines the reputation of the entire UN and needs to change. Estonia has been advocating for reform for a long time. I acknowledge that it is challenging but not impossible, and Estonia will provide the utmost support," the president said via a press release.

President Karis also commended the UN secretary-general for emphasizing the UN Charter's principles, including maintaining Ukraine's territorial integrity. He also discussed crisis situations worldwide and the UN's role in alleviating them.

"Understandably, Ukraine is closest to us, but we are also closely monitoring events elsewhere in the world," Karis said.

"For Estonia, it is crucial to continue supporting Ukraine until a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace is achieved. Sadly, no progress has been made toward a ceasefire, and our gravest concern is that Russia continues daily mass attacks on Ukrainian civilians, including children. This demonstrates that Putin is not really interested in peace," the Estonian head of state added.

Secretary-General Guterres will present proposed reforms in a report this summer.

Estonia held a two-year, non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council from 2020 to 2022. The Security Council's permanent members are the U.S., the U.K., France, China, and the Russian Federation.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

