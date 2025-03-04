X!

Foreign Ministry transports trash-themed exhibition to support UNHRC candidacy

News
The
The "Lähme nulli" ("Let's Go Zero") installation is the centerpiece of Estonia's UNHRC seat candidacy for 2026-2028. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
News

An art installation composed of waste items and aimed at telling the story of how the consumption of single-use items harms the environment has been transported to New York.

With the exhibition, titled "Lähme nulli" ("Let's Go Zero"), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is aiming to enhance its candidacy for a seat on the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC).

The installation and its transportation cost the ministry €41,000.

Estonia is running as part of the Eastern European voting group, bidding for a non-permanent seat in much the same way it successfully did for the UN Security Council, 2020-2021.

The UNHRC seat is for the years 2026-2028.

The ministry says it is using this exhibition to emphasize its commitment to environmental sustainability, which it says is a human rights issue.

Ministry spokesperson Kerstin Meresmaa said: "The cost includes both the transport of the exhibition and fees for the exhibition organizers, among other expenses."

Meresmaa added that the exhibition was shipped to the U.S. by sea containers, to minimize environmental impact.

Meresmaa clarified that, aside from the exhibition, Estonia's UN Human Rights Council candidacy would incur no additional costs: The Foreign Ministry had previously stated that the candidacy would not cost anything extra at all.

"Lähme nulli" has previously been displayed in Tallinn, Viljandi, and Rakvere, as well as at the ILS Festival in Orissaare and Kuressaare, both on Saaremaa, and in Tartu.

The exhibition is owned by the non-profit organization MTÜ Lähme Nulli, led by Hanna Urva and Kadrin Pintson.

In 2023, the organization earned €63,000 from the exhibition and training programs, of which nearly €25,000 went to the board members.

The UN Human Rights Council, established in 2006 with 47 member states, promotes global human rights and is supported by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, with Estonia serving as a member from 2013 to 2015.

The electoral process will unfold in the coming year.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Huko Aaspõllu Andrew Whyte

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:33

Academic: Languages not taught to computers will soon cease to exist

14:07

Skier Kaidy Kaasiku achieves career-best world championship result

14:06

Agency: Local government child protectors overlook risk factors too often

13:52

Did Estonian fuel retail Olerex knowingly ignore green requirements?

13:25

Electronic Travel Authorisation needed to visit UK from April 2

12:48

Prime minister critical of additional donated food bureaucracy initiative

12:21

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

11:52

Former minister: Cap needed on transferring budgetary resources from one year to the next

10:54

Pärnu bakeries serve up thousands of Shrove Tuesday vastlakuklid

10:15

Tallinn thinking about traffic safety before rental mopeds arrive

car tax calculator

Most Read articles

04.03

US pulls plug on two Estonian Refugee Council aid contracts

03.03

Moped rental service launches in Tallinn

03.03

Kaspar Viilup: While we didn't make the guest list in London, Baltics made the Oscars

04.03

Tallinn venues sign agreement to ensure sustainable nightlife development

13.02

Vastlakuklid: The history of Estonia's traditional Shrove Tuesday treat

12:21

Sweden's ICA to sell Rimi stores in the Baltics to Danes

03.03

Inequality creeping into Estonia through real estate prices

03.03

UK PM apologizes to Baltics after exclusion from Ukraine summit

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo