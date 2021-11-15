Baltic presidents discuss Belarus, security

News
{{1636977300000 | amCalendar}}
Baltic presidents Alar Karis, Gitanas Nauseda and Egils Levits.
Baltic presidents Alar Karis, Gitanas Nauseda and Egils Levits. Source: Office of the President of Lithuania/ Robert Dačkus
News

The presidents of Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania discussed cooperation, security, Belarus and the EU border at a joint meeting in Vilnius on Monday.

President of Estonia Alar Karis, President of Latvia Egils Levits and President of Lithuania Gitanas Nauseda discussed regional cooperation and security, climate change and energy, and the hybrid attack by Belarus on the European Union's borders, amongst other topics.

At a press conference in the afternoon, the presidents emphasized the "hybrid attack" orchestrated by Belarus is different from the migration crisis of 2015 and called for the European Union to pledge funding for its external borders.

Karis said Estonia is working on all levels to offer Lithuania, Latvia and Poland support. This includes bilateral, EU and at the United Nations Security Council.

All three presidents said they support triggering NATO's Article 4 if Poland decides to do so. Under Article 4, any ally can request consultations whenever, in the opinion of any of them, their territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened.

A joint press conference can be watched below with English translation.

Earlier in the day, the presidents held a meeting with President of Poland Andrzej Duda to discuss the events on the Polish-Belarusian border. The presidents pledged their support for Poland.

The presidents of the Baltic states meet annually to discuss cooperation. 

Presidents' joint statement

The three Baltic presidents at a virtual meeting with the Polish president on November 15, 2021. Source: Office of the President of Lithuania/ Robert Dačkus

After their meeting, the three president's jointly said and called for the following:

"Condemn the actions taken by the Lukashenko regime instrumentalizing migrants for political purposes;

"Are concerned for the human rights and safety of the migrants currently in Belarus, who are being forced to breach the European Union border, and urge to hold the Lukashenko regime accountable for human trafficking;

"Express full support for actions taken by the Republic of Poland to protect the EU's external border;

"Express their appreciation to the European Union institutions and agencies, in particular Frontex, and our fellow Member States for their support in this hybrid attack;

"Call on the European Commission to implement the European Council conclusions of October 21-22,2021 without delay by proposing the necessary changes to the EU legal framework on migration and asylum policy and providing adequate EU financial support for building physical barriers and infrastructure;

"Appreciate NATO Allies' solidarity and support for remaining vigilant against the risk of further escalation and provocation by Belarus through continued instrumentalization of illegal migration and for monitoring the implications for the security of the Alliance;

"Invite EU and NATO leaders to increase diplomatic efforts in the countries of origin of illegal migration;

"Call on all relevant international organizations to actively engage in resolving the situation created by the Lukashenko regime. The ongoing serious situation was addressed and assessed by the UN Security Council, and we call for concrete actions by UNHRC, UNHCR and IOM;

"Express readiness to continue supporting the Belarusian civil society."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Helen Wright

Related

covid-19 vaccines

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:36

LSM: Bears no longer bothering Latvian border residents

17:11

Black Nights Film Festival children's program draws attention to prejudice

16:58

EU extends scope of Belarus sanctions Updated

16:48

Estonia's IT sector will be short of 7,000 employees in coming years

16:20

Court closes proceedings for Center Party €50,000 prohibited donation case

15:51

Reform members push back on Ansip's criticism of prime minister

15:18

Reform MEP: Reform cannot be held hostage by Martin Helme

15:05

Baltic presidents discuss Belarus, security Updated

14:49

Librarians worried about TLÜ's decision to cut information science studies

13:24

Kontaveit advances to semifinals despite group stage loss

12:53

Crisis department chief: Situation in hospitals more hopeful

12:26

Court suspends nurse suspected of counterfeiting COVID-19 certificates

11:51

No agreement on extending validity of coronavirus recovery certificate

11:26

Latvian president: Still too early to compare pandemic management styles

11:02

Health Board: 544 patients, 511 new cases, 17 deaths

10:25

More than 600 people vaccinated at Tallinn's Freedom Square center

09:54

SDE board member: Party to announce Tallinn leaders on Monday

09:35

Estonia, Lithuania, UK and France take part in Põhjakonn military exercise

09:03

7,400 fewer people unemployed in Estonia's third quarter

08:35

Estonia's child vaccination rate fell 10 percent over last decade

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

13.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, November 15

06.11

Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals starting Monday, November 8

14.11

Külli Taro: People increasingly less afraid of virus than restrictions

14.11

Sunday talk shows: Reform rating plummeting because of Kallas

14.11

Shorter booster dose period raising questions

11:02

Health Board: 544 patients, 511 new cases, 17 deaths

08:04

New event attendance limits apply in Estonia from Monday

14.11

Patients hospitalized with Covid number 542

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: