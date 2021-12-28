Electricity price falls on Tuesday

The price of electricity, which has recently seen all-time record levels, is set to drop further on Tuesday, to €132.69 per Megawatt Hour, on the Nord Pool trading market.

Electricity had cost €158.04 per MWh on Monday.

Electricity prices have been rising since summer, reaching an all-time record of €469.03 per MWh on December 7 – the date on which the price also broke the €1,000-per-MWh mark, for one hour during that day.

Prices have been fluctuating greatly since then, but are significantly higher than a year ago.

The average price per MWh for the whole of last week was €233.47, up from €154.10 the previous week. The price for the same two weeks in 2020 was €54.08 and 51.61 per MWh respectively.

On Tuesday, December 28, the lowest price was between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. (€88.97 per MWh), while the highest rate will be between 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. (€150.06 per MWh).

The government has rolled out two separate support measures to combat the high prices, one of which will see the network connection fee reduced by half and supplier reimbursed, the other, support up to 80 percent of an electricity bills to households taking in less than €1,125 in income per month.

