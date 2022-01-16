Market price of electricity to hover around €104 on Monday

The price of electricity on Monday will change little compared to Sunday in the Estonian price region of the Nord Pool exchange.

The average price will be €104.68 per megawatt-hour on Monday. The Sunday average price is €104.73 per MWh.

Electricity will be cheapest at between €10 and €49 per MWh from 1 a.m. to 6 a.m. The price will drop to €10 at 4 a.m.

Power will be most expensive between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. at €145 per MWh and between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. at €150 per MWh.

