Electricity prices rise by more than €100 on Monday

The price of electricity will rise by more than €100 in the Nord Pool Estonia price area on Monday.

On Sunday the price was €145.82 per megawatt-hour and it will be €248.71 on Monday.

It will be highest between 9 a.m and 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. when it will rise to more than €300 per megawatt-hour.

The price fell to a low of €133.81 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Monday morning.

Record high prices have been seen on the stock market in recent months. In December a new record of €469.03 per megawatt-hour was set.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!