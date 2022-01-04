Local municipality governments preparing to compensate energy prices

From January, local municipality governments will begin accepting applications for energy price compensation. Many municipalities have hired additional people to prepare for the avalanche of applications set to come in.

Tallinn is set to begin accepting energy price compensation applications from January 17. The city has told people to wait for February with their bills for September.

"We will begin accepting applications on January 17. We have hired 15 additional people: 13 will begin processing applications, two will work the information phone. The information number is open from [Monday]. Questions are welcome. Mostly apartment associations have called so far," said Tallinn deputy mayor Betina Beškina.

Tallinn's information number is 600 63 00. Applications can be presented in the city's application portal or by going to the city government offices.

"Those with less digital literacy can come to the city district government's social care department. They will receive assistance in applying for support," Beškina added.

Estonia's northeastern border city Narva will also accept applications from January 17 and will hire an additional 10 people to process the applications.

"Narva has been prepared for a while. We were awaiting a correctly formed government decision - what does the household's income need to be to apply for support. We will begin processing documents on January 17 so that all people would receive their bills for December and so it would be possible for us to pay out four months of support at one time," said Narva mayor Katri Raik.

The residents of Pärnu will be able to apply from next Monday.

"We will begin accepting applications on January 10 and have plans to hire five additional workers, one will be reorganized and they all will be hired based on the Civil Service Act," said Pärnu deputy mayor Meelis Kukk.

Preliminary information on whether a family is eligible to receive support and how much it would be is provided by the energy compensation calculator developed by the Ministry of Finance.

