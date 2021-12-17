Tartu to begin paying energy price compensation in January

The City of Tartu will begin paying support next month to compensate for the increase in energy costs. Families living in relative poverty are eligible to apply for support.

It will be possible to apply for retroactive support for the previous four months, from September 2021.

Applications for support can be submitted electronically through the city portal. The city government recommends applicants review and gather their energy bills for the past four months.

Advice and assistance can be obtained from the city's information telephone 1789 or via the e-mail address energiatoetus@tartu.ee.

Deputy Mayor Mihkel Lees said: "According to the current decision of the Government of the Republic, families living in relative poverty are eligible to apply for support; it will likely become clear in the near future whether the reimbursement of energy costs will be expanded to cover a wider circle."

The relative poverty line is income of €673 per person per household, with €336.50 for each additional member aged 14 and over and €201.90 per month for children under 14 years of age.

Preliminary information on whether a family is eligible to receive support and how much it would be is provided by the energy compensation calculator developed by the Ministry of Finance.

Further information on the reimbursement of energy costs can be found on the city's website www.tartu.ee/energiatoetu

--

