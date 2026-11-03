3 new exhibitions mark Black Nights Film Festival's 30th anniversary

Three exhibitions have opened in Tallinn's Telliskivi Creative City, looking back at the history of the Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF), which opens its 30th edition on November 6.

The exhibition at the Three Trees outdoor gallery (Kolme puu õuegalerii) focuses on the festival's atmosphere and shows moments that have shaped the PÖFF.

Festival Director Tiina Lokk said PÖFF has developed rapidly over the past three decades, but it must continue to keep pace with changing global circumstances and demands.

"We have stabilized, we know our place, we more or less know our identity, and we know what we need to preserve about this festival. Now the next decade is very exciting, to see where we develop from here," she said.

Triin Tramberg took over as PÖFF's artistic director this year and is working to ensure that the festival will still be held 30 years from now.

"For us to be a good A-list festival, we need funding, and right now, name one sector that isn't facing a shortage of it. We are still trying to do something big here," she said.

The creative city's outdoor gallery is also hosting a photography exhibition titled "Stars in the Night," featuring 20 portraits of major figures from the film world who have visited the festival. Big names will also be attending this year, and films from a record number of countries will be screened.

"It simply shows our diversity and, in fact, how many good films are made around the world. We are very happy to have films from 87 countries. This allows us to show how different stories are told by different directors and to take our audiences on a journey," Tramberg added.

The third exhibition brings together all of PÖFF's posters for the first time. The newest on display is a poster by animation director Priit Pärn, which he designed especially for PÖFF's anniversary.

"It is very difficult to create an image that captures the meaning of a film festival. A film festival is like life itself: try showing what life is in a single image. I started from the idea that it had to be original and totally different from what a poster is. As if it were a 'Poster' with a capital P," Pärn said.

PÖFF begins on November 6 and runs until November 22.

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