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EDF taking part in a multinational exercise to support post-war Ukraine

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An EDF patch displaying support for Ukraine.
An EDF patch displaying support for Ukraine. Source: EDF
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The Estonian Defense Forces (EDF) will take part in an international exercise in Poland to prepare for a situation in which hostilities in Ukraine have ended.

The exercise is being conducted by the Multinational Force Ukraine (MNF-U), established by members of the Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine, led by France and the United Kingdom.

The EDF will send a company-sized unit to Exercise Koalicja – which is not a NATO exercise – which will take place from November 9 to 22.

Ukraine will not participate in the exercise, but the MNF-U maintains close cooperation with Ukraine. 

"The purpose of this exercise is to ensure that we are ready for the day when Ukraine can finally begin to recover from the war. We must also remember that the security of both Estonia and Europe as a whole depends on a just peace for Ukraine and on ensuring that this peace is upheld," Minister of Defense Martin Herem said.

Kaitseminister Martin Herem. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

However, he added that Russia has so far shown no credible willingness to end its aggression.

Commander of the Estonian Defence Forces Lt. Gen. Andrus Merilo: "Exercise Koalicja is important in ensuring that our soldiers receive the best possible preparation and experience of working alongside our allies in support of Ukraine, should some form of peace be achieved there. Estonia's unit is part of a strong international coalition, and our participation also strengthens our own defence capabilities and security."

Approximately 2,800 military personnel from Estonia, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, Germany, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland, Spain, Sweden and Türkiye will take part in the exercise as part of the MNF-U.

The MNF-U aims to facilitate military training and reconstruction efforts in Ukraine following a ceasefire.

The exercise will rehearse cooperation between units, as well as the rapid and coordinated movement of personnel, equipment and supplies in preparation for possible future tasks.

Lieutenant General Andrus Merilo. Source: EDF/pildid.mil.ee

In addition to land-based activities, the exercise will include air operations in Polish airspace and maritime mine-clearance planning in Turkish waters.

The Coalition of the Willing for Ukraine was established in spring 2025. Its members have also signed a declaration of intent with Ukraine, providing for security guarantees to prevent further Russian aggression against Ukraine once a ceasefire has come into effect.

The deployment MNF-U to Ukraine would take place only at the request of the Ukrainian Government and after the end of hostilities.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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