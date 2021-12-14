Energy price compensation app to launch next week

News
A radiator.
A radiator. Source: ERR
News

An online application for partial compensating of residents for energy price increases is scheduled to be launched next week, Minister of Economic Affairs and Infrastructure Taavi Aas (Center) said on Tuesday.

"January, the beginning of next year, is when people can start submitting these applications for support, and people can also get this support retroactively, so it doesn't mean that if the application was made available later that people won't get the money for earlier months," Aas said, replying to MPs' questions on Monday.

He said measures must be implemented in a complex way to mitigate the shock from rising energy prices.

Aas noted that he considers measures that can be implemented quickly, meaning tax measures, subsidies, to be a priority.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

