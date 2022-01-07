Estonia ranked first in euro area inflation for December

Economy
Money.
Money. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Economy

The annual inflation in the euro area is expected to be 5.0% in December 2021, up from 4.9% in November according to a flash estimate from Eurostat with Estonia ranked first in inflation rate ranks highest in the euro area.

Looking at the main components of euro area inflation, energy is expected to have the highest annual rate in December (26.0 percent), followed by food, alcohol & tobacco (3.2 percent, non-energy industrial goods (2.9 percent) and services (2.4 percent), Eurostat announced on Friday.

Estonia was ranked first in inflation rate for the month of December (12 percent), followed by Lithuania (10.7 percent) and Latvia (7.7 percent) to complete the top-three.

Malta (2.6 percent) and Portugal (2.8 percent) were the only two countries with an inflation rate below 3 percent, followed by Finland (3.2 percent) and Austria (3.8 percent).

The euro area consists of Belgium, Germany, Estonia, Ireland, Greece, Spain, France, Italy, Cyprus, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Austria, Portugal, Slovenia, Slovakia and Finland.

--

Editor: Kristjan Kallaste

