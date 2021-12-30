Äripäev editor-in-chief: Save up and learn to be part of economic growth

Igor Rõtov
Igor Rõtov Source: ERR/ Kadri Põlendik
The Estonian economy and populace are doing better than ever and for everybody to be a part of that, people should educate themselves and consume quality media, finance newspaper Äripäev chief-editor Igor Rõtov told Vikerradio's morning program on Thursday.

"Yes, we have a price increase in energy and interest rates and moderate inflation - these are all risks. But these risks don't remove the current starting position's positivity. When we evaluate the future, which can never be done precisely, I think next year will be quite positive for the Estonian economy," Rõtov said.

He said that the current inflation is healthy because it makes entrepreneurship move. "And when we take it from people's perspective when the inflation is 10 percent, but your salary also increases by 10 percent, then what we want is what happens, we will catch the Finns, we already passed Spain," he added.

Rõtov who has been leading an economic newspaper for almost 30 years noted that when he speaks to top entrepreneurs in Tallinn or small entrepreneurs in counties, he hasn't seen such activity before. "So many clever young people are capable of creating, building, creating services and value. It's great!"

To the indication who aren't a part of the economic growth, Rõtov admitted that he also worried about the increasing inequality. This problem has to be solved. This problem has to be solved, but it can't be solved right away.

"When a person has a good education, consciously acquired education, preferably an education in sciences, he has a chance to cope better in the future. When you haven't been able to do it, make sure your children will have that kind of education," Rõtov said.

"The section aspect I would like to bring out is consuming quality media. There are too many people who make their decisions based on horoscopes, seers, maybe via [Conservative People's Party of Estonia website] Uued Uudised or Facebook. I think people should learn, and we could also teach them to consume quality media," he added.

"Your social competition capacity will increase significantly, and it's crucial in the current changing time. You will cope better, find yourself a better job, feel more secure socially and will eventually vaccinate yourself," he commented.

Referring to bringing several new hares to the Tallinn Stock Exchange, Rõtov stated that it also gives ordinary people the opportunity to be a part of the success of entrepreneurs.

Rõtov said it is not worth worrying about the 100,000 people who have invested in the stock markets this year, but about the 500,000 beneficiaries who do not. "If you can't do anything else with your money, put it in an index fund. It would also be foolish not to make the pension third pillar. There's one day left to do it, if the payment is done this year, then the income tax can be received in February or March."

--

Editor: Roberta Vaino

