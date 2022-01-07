Statistics: CPI rose 12.2 percent on year to December 2021

On year from December 2020 to December 2021, the CPI rose by 12.2 percent, state agency Statistics Estonia reports, with housing- and transport-related price increases accounting for over two-thirds of the total. Fuel price rises continued through the year, while energy prices soared in the last few months of 2021.

Commenting on the data, Viktoria Trasanov, leading analyst at Statistics Estonia, said that: "Compared with 2020, electricity reaching homes was 44.5 percent, and natural gas 27.5 percent, more expensive."

"Gasoline was 14.1 percent pricier, diesel fuel 12.8 percent and the vehicle purchase prices 8.4 percent more expensive," she went on.

"Among food products, the largest increase was recorded in the prices of potatoes (23.5 percent) and fresh vegetables (12.7 percent)," Trasanov added.

Changes in CPI 2011-2021 Source: Statistics Estonia

Between November and December of 2021, a 3.1 percent was posted, Statistics Estonia reports.

Goods were 7.9 percent and services 20.7 percent more expensive than in December 2020.

Massive energy price inflation at the end of 2021

Compared with December 2020, the CPI was affected most by increased prices in electricity, gas and other fuels, together contributing half of the total rise.

Electricity to households rose 120.0 percent, central heating 40.1 percent and gas 122.5 percent more expensive.

The impact of transport-related price changes on the index change stood at nearly 20 percent.

Gasoline was 25.5 percent and diesel fuel 29.4 percent more expensive, while vehicle prices rose by 17 percent.

Of food products, the biggest increase occurred in the prices of potatoes (110.1 percent), fresh fish (35.2 percent) and fresh vegetables (26.7 percent).

CPI Source: Statistics Estonia

In comparison with November, the CPI in December 2021 was affected most by the rise in the prices of electricity, gas and other fuels.

Electricity to the home was 54 percent, and central heating 35.2 percent, more expensive in December.

Pipeline gas was 5.4 percent cheaper, which resulted from the government's decision to compensate 100 percent of the network service fees to all consumers via network operators.

