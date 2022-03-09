Gasoline and diesel price exceeds €2 mark

Some Tallinn gas stations sold gasoline 95 and diesel fuel for more than €2 per liter on Wednesday morning. The price hike was launched by Olerex, with the other chains following suit a few hours later.

Gasoline 95 cost €2.049 in an Olerex filling station in Tallinn on Wednesday morning, with diesel going for €2.059 per liter.

Polina Tkatšuk, head of retail for Neste, told ERR that the price would hit the €2 mark on Wednesday but stop there.

However, both Neste and Circle K hiked the price of gasoline 95 over the €2 mark later on Wednesday.

