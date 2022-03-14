Gas station chains reduce gas prices by 5 cents per liter

Gas station chains in Estonia reduced prices for 95 octane gasoline and diesel fuel to €1.899 per liter on Monday.

"Crude oil prices on the global market have fallen, which allows retail sellers to reduce prices as well," said Indrek Sassi, fuel pricing manager at Circle K.

Last Wednesday, gas prices reached an all-time record high in Estonia of more than €2 per liter, or more than $8.25 per gallon.

Following the decrease in price on the global market, gas prices dipped back below the €2 mark on Friday already, with 95 octane gasoline and diesel both costing €1.949 per liter on Friday.

The price of Brent crude oil fell below $110 per barrel overnight into Monday.

-

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!