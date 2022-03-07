Fuel prices just short of the €2 mark after recent hike

News
Price of fuel in an OIerex filling station on March 7.
Price of fuel in an OIerex filling station on March 7. Source: ERR
News

The price of gasoline 95 jumped to €1.949 per liter on Monday, that of gasoline 98 to €1.999 and the price of diesel to €1.889.

The prices were last hiked on Thursday, with the price of gasoline 95 hitting €1.799 per liter.

Mart Raamat, head of the Estonian Oil Association, said the trend is set to deepen. "Morning news of the world market oil price surge suggest price pressure will be retained in Estonian filling stations," he said.

Raamat said that while Russian oil escaped the first round of sanctions last week, news suggests that Russian oil is struggling to find buyers. "This has an effect on price that soared to $110-120 per barrel as a result," he said.

"Over the weekend, messages of the West leaning toward an oil embargo started coming from the White House. While no decision has been made, these signals saw the price of oil hit $140 for a moment this morning and is currently trading around $128," Raamat said.

The head of the association said that major producers like Saudi Arabia and the UAE could technically ramp up production, it boils down to diplomacy and geopolitics. "I imagine Western diplomats are toiling to get OPEC on board and have it increase output."

Raamat said that the current situation makes it virtually impossible to forecast to price in Estonian filling stations. "I dare not say what an official oil embargo would entail. The Estonian government can opt for short-term alleviation as every state decides its own excise duty policy. But the general pressure is on prices to grow," Raamat said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:07

Danish troops and equipment arrive in Estonia

17:39

Estonian postal service: Package deliveries to Russia disrupted

17:17

Analysts no longer forecasting inflation to slow

17:05

Finnish PM: Debate over joining NATO to be thorough, but quick

16:37

How did Ukrainians in Estonia see the start of Russia's war with Ukraine?

16:08

Saber Strike exercise brings US, British, Finnish units to Estonia

15:40

Ministry refuses to extend offshore wind turbines buffer zone

15:06

Fuel prices just short of the €2 mark after recent hike

14:51

Poll: Estonian support high for taking in Ukrainian refugees

14:36

Minister: Estonia can take 10,000 refugees from Ukraine

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

COVID-19 information

Most Read articles

04.03

Estonian-owned cargo ship sinks off Odesa after Russian action

05.03

Russian embassies in Riga, Vilnius now located on 'Ukraine street'

06.03

Center Party board annuls agreement with United Russia

05.03

Passenger numbers on Lux Express St. Petersburg-Tallinn routes double

11:23

Defense minister: Personally, I support a no-fly zone over Ukraine

09.07

Watch again: Full videos of the XXVII Song and XX Dance Festival 'My Love'

10:25

Top US military officer visits Estonia to discuss security

14:08

Gallery: Finnish PM Sanna Marin visits Tallinn

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: