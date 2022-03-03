Fuel prices break record for second time this week

Retail fuel prices as of March 3 2022.
Retail fuel prices as of March 3 2022. Source: ERR
Record fuel prices have been set again, just two days after they were last broken, with both gasoline and diesel rising by several cents per liter, following an upward trend in world oil prices.

As of Thursday morning, the price of 95-octane gas rose by 5 cents, to 1.799 per liter, and the price of 98-octane rose by the same amount, to €1.849 per liter at pump.

The price of diesel jumped 15 cents to €1.739.

This followed Tuesday's rise, announced in the morning (later reduced somewhat on the day, for 95-octane and diesel – see below).

The price of Brent crude rose more than $ 117 per barrel on Wednesday, despite the announcement of the launch of international reserves, mainly the result of fears of upcoming shortages due to the conflict in Ukraine.

Prices exceeding €2 per liter can be expected at filling stations in the near future if the trend continues.

Per-liter retail fuel prices as of this week so far are below.

Date95-Octane98-OctaneDiesel
Monday, February 28€1.729€1.749€1.539
Tuesday, March 1 (morning)€1.749€1.799€1.589
Tuesday, March 1 (afternoon)€1.729€1.799€1.569
Wednesday, March 3€1.729€1.799€1.569
Thursday, March 4€1.799€1.849€1.739

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

