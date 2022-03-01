Fuel prices reach record levels once again

Economy
Fuel prices in Estonia as of March 1 2022 (please note the prices here are as of morning, whereas some prices had dropped by afternoon - see text).
Fuel prices in Estonia as of March 1 2022 (please note the prices here are as of morning, whereas some prices had dropped by afternoon - see text). Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Economy

Fuel prices have yet again reached record highs in Estonia, though the five-cent-per-liter rise reported Tuesday morning had fallen to a three-cent increase by the afternoon.

As of Tuesday afternoon, a liter of 95-octane gasoline costs €1.729 per liter at pump, up from €1.699 per liter a week ago, while 98-octane cost €1.799 per liter (down from €1.749 per liter a week ago).

Diesel now costs €1.569 per liter, compared with €1.539 per liter a week ago.

95-octane gasoline and diesel were briefly even more expensive on Tuesday morning, at €1.749 and €1.589 per liter respectively, but fuel retailer chains opted to reduce prices during the course of the day.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

