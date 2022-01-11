Center to present new proposals to manage energy crisis

The Center Party has put together a new package of proposals to compensate soaring energy prices. The package will be discussed at a government sitting on Thursday.

Center Party Riigikogu party group chair Jaanus Karilaid told ERR that the party is indeed planning to come out with new proposals to find solutions for soaring energy prices.

He added that the party's Riigikogu group will meet with Minister of Economic Affairs and Communications Taavi Aas (Center) on Tuesday evening to discuss the proposals, after which they will be presented to coalition partner Reform Party for discussion on the government level.

Karilaid said there needs to a long-term solution, which will help control costs, but measures to help people at this critical period are an even more critical need.

Center will not publish the proposals to the wider public yet, because that might cause false hopes, considering the fact that the proposals might not find the government's approval.

