Opposition parties not satisfied with government's coronavirus measures

Opposition parties in the Riigikogu on Friday said they are critical of the coronavirus measures of the government, arguing that the measures should show greater logic and be systemic.

The government has decided to extend the COVID-19 quarantine requirements and restrictions for sick people and close contacts until March 31. But at the same time exceptions are planned for New Year's Eve.

Isamaa chairman Helir-Valdor Seeder, head of the party's group in the Riigikogu, said that the restrictions are unclear to him.

"Unfortunately, I don't absolutely understand these government decisions concerning all this coronavirus control, restrictions and everything else. And I don't think there's any systematicity in it," he told ERR.

Seeder said he does not understand a situation where the government allows only 1,500 people to participate in a World Cup event outdoors, while 3,000 people can participate in the Eesti Laul national competition for the Eurovision Song Contest final indoors.

The Isamaa leader also asked why people are not allowed to test themselves immediately before attending an event, as a test, not a coronavirus passport showing vaccination many months ago, proves that the person is not a carrier of the virus.

Social Democratic Party chairman Indrek Saar said he is concerned about the state of vaccination. He pointed out that at-risk groups are poorly vaccinated and Estonia is also among the last in Europe when it comes to vaccination coverage in general.

"What worries me much more is that the government doesn't really have a plan on how to keep this virus under control and how to be ready for a potential fourth wave," Saar said.

Henn Polluaas, chairman of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) group, said he does not understand why self-isolation is not required for persons who have a coronavirus passport and who have been vaccinated.

"In fact we know very well that this vaccination does not actually help in the long run. Vaccinated people also fall ill, infect other people. In this respect, these quarantine restrictions are neither effective nor meaningful," Polluaas told ERR.

