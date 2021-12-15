Government to decide events' time limit for end of year on Thursday

A coronavirus vaccination certificate displayed on a mobile phone. Certificates can also be printed out and carried on paper.
A coronavirus vaccination certificate displayed on a mobile phone. Certificates can also be printed out and carried on paper. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik said on Wednesday that the government will decide the fate of Estonia's current ban on events after 11 p.m. at its sitting on Thursday. The validity of Covid certificates could be shortened to nine months.

Kiik said that the government will pick between three options: restrictions will be retained, the hourly restriction will be lifted or an exception made for New Year's.

The minister said that a solution is needed for the New Year's Eve weekend as people are not likely to observe any hourly restrictions then.

He added that the government has also discussed allowing event organizers not to check COVID-19 certificates at outdoor events.

The health minister also said that there are debates in Europe over whether COVID-19 certificates could be valid for nine months instead of the current 12 so as not to promote false security.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Government to decide events' time limit for end of year on Thursday

