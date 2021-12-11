Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

One European country will be on Estonia's green list from Monday, December 13.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Green list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

Holy See 0

No restriction on movement.

Yellow list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Romania 109.08

Arrivals from yellow list countries must present proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus.

PCR tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival and antigen tests within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test on arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list

14-day coronavirus rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Andorra 3,061.29

Austria 1,506.46

Belgium 2,077.45

Bulgaria 430.11

Croatia 1,479.93

Czechia 2,270.83

Cyprus 702.59

Denmark 1,017.51

Finland 309.88

France 722.09

Germany 938.70

Greece 805.42

Hungary 1,349.82

Iceland 506.13

Ireland 1,260.93

Italy 266.82

Latvia 587.78

Liechtenstein 1,889.18

Lithuania 862.89

Luxembourg 819.83

Malta 255.94

Monaco 853.63

Netherlands 1,779.84

Norway 819.74

Poland 861.25

Portugal 439.39

San Marino 1,239.37

Slovakia 2,274.05

Slovenia 1,370.84

Spain 291.87

Sweden 249.07

Switzerland 1,228.23

United Kingdom 909.34

Non-vaccinated arrivals from Red list countries must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Tests must be taken on arrival and on day six. If both are negative, quarantine can be shortened.

Vaccinated people do not need to test.

Travelers from Omicron risk countries

South Africa

Botswana

Malawi

Lesotho

eSwatini (Swaziland)

Namibia

Mozambique

Zimbabwe

Egypt

Turkey

All persons entering Estonia from the following countries must isolate for 10 days on arrival. Requirements depend on vaccination status and willingness to test on arrival.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

On Friday, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate was 521.9 per 100,000 inhabitants.

