People hospitalized with Covid number 274, deaths 13

Hospitals were treating 274 patients with the coronavirus on Monday morning 181 of whom required treatment for severe COVID-19. Of those, 155 or 86 percent were unvaccinated and 26 or 14 percent had completed the immunization cycle, the Health Board reported.

Hospitals opened 15 new treatment cases.

Thirteen people infected with the coronavirus died, including a 55-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman. A total of 1,895 people with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

Of 3,998 test results analyzed, 317 returned positive. People diagnosed included 196 unvaccinated persons and 121 who had finished their immunization cycle.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 507.16 in Estonia.

Estonia has identified 26 people with COVID-19 whose test results point to the new Omicron variant. Six samples have been confirmed through sequencing. Most cases concern travelers from South Africa.

Vaccine doses administered totaled 1,101 of which 165 were initial shots. Additional or booster doses were administered to 221,021 persons by Monday morning.

Total vaccination coverage is 60.3 percent, with 70.2 percent of adults immunized with two shots.

There were 3,235 initial vaccinations in Estonia last week for the lowest number since coronavirus vaccination began.

--

