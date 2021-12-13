People hospitalized with Covid number 274, deaths 13

News
COVID-19 mobile application.
COVID-19 mobile application. Source: ERR
News

Hospitals were treating 274 patients with the coronavirus on Monday morning 181 of whom required treatment for severe COVID-19. Of those, 155 or 86 percent were unvaccinated and 26 or 14 percent had completed the immunization cycle, the Health Board reported.

Hospitals opened 15 new treatment cases.

Thirteen people infected with the coronavirus died, including a 55-year-old man and a 61-year-old woman. A total of 1,895 people with the coronavirus have died in Estonia.

Of 3,998 test results analyzed, 317 returned positive. People diagnosed included 196 unvaccinated persons and 121 who had finished their immunization cycle.

The 14-day case rate per 100,000 people is 507.16 in Estonia.

Estonia has identified 26 people with COVID-19 whose test results point to the new Omicron variant. Six samples have been confirmed through sequencing. Most cases concern travelers from South Africa.

Vaccine doses administered totaled 1,101 of which 165 were initial shots. Additional or booster doses were administered to 221,021 persons by Monday morning.

Total vaccination coverage is 60.3 percent, with 70.2 percent of adults immunized with two shots.

There were 3,235 initial vaccinations in Estonia last week for the lowest number since coronavirus vaccination began.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

covid-19 restrictions

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

16:29

Development plan: Estonia to get multiple launch rocket systems unit

16:01

Tallinn stock exchange refuses to admit OA Coffee shares to trading

15:38

Major pulp mill halts production due to record electricity price Updated

15:29

Beyond PISA: Investment in top tech education key to Estonia's success

15:00

Estonia needs to nearly double CO2 emissions cuts in some sectors

14:20

Tarmo Hõbe to run T1 shopping mall

13:46

Sule: Coronavirus downtrend over, illness growing in Harju County

13:11

EDF concerned over low turnout at Okas snap training exercise

12:08

Professor: Higher education short €100 million

11:33

Poll: Kallas losing grounds among Reform voters

11:00

People hospitalized with Covid number 274, deaths 13

10:29

Person killed in explosion on Pääsküla hiking trail

10:07

'Rahva teenrid': Resolving record electricity prices brings many challenges

09:52

Ministry demands return of part of Ironman competition grant

09:07

Lääne County artificial snow run makes up for lack of the real stuff

09:04

Registration for free B1 Estonian classes opens on December 13 Updated

08:24

Electricity price to fall further on Monday

06:37

Daily: President Karis joining Beijing winter games political boycott

12.12

Ida-Viru County road closed after traffic accident

12.12

RIA: Estonian firms may be affected by Java-related vulnerability

COVID-19 information

radio tallinn

jupiter

Most Read articles

11.12

Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 13

10:29

Person killed in explosion on Pääsküla hiking trail

09:04

Registration for free B1 Estonian classes opens on December 13 Updated

11.12

Ambassador: Finland's purchase of F-35 jets also beneficial for Estonia

12.12

Ida-Viru County road closed after traffic accident

12.12

RIA: Estonian firms may be affected by Java-related vulnerability

12.12

Nationwide Christmas peace to be declared from Jõgeva Sunday afternoon

11:00

People hospitalized with Covid number 274, deaths 13

Estonia and Brexit

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: