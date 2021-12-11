Vocational schools to introduce rapid testing next week

Vocational schools will receive antibody tests and start rapid testing from next week.

General education schools have been testing since October and last week 224 positive tests were recorded.

Rapid testing in schools began in early November, and the ministry has collected data about the results every week. The number of positive tests has been falling.

Rapid testing will continue until February.

The government wants to keep schools open for as long as possible and sees remote learning as the last resort.

