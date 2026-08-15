Mounting public interest seeing teachers brush up on drone knowledge

Over the next five months, 20 science and mathematics teachers will visit various companies to gain practical insights and work together to create teaching materials for the future.

The "Lae end" ("Charge Yourself") education program is aimed at middle school physics and mathematics teachers, helping them bring more practical examples and real-life connections into the teaching of science and mathematics. This year, 72 teachers applied to the program, of whom 20 were selected. Participants include both new and more experienced teachers who began the program at Metrosert's drone and defense technology testing laboratory.

"We have a whole range of laboratories here for testing subsystems. What is important about all of these laboratories is that the tests can be replicated," said Rainer Kivimäe, head of Metrosert's drone unit.

Interest in drones and artificial intelligence is also growing in schools, meaning teachers increasingly need to be able to explain these topics to students.

"Starting this academic year, as far as I know, some schools will begin talking more about drones. An educational program is also being developed in Tallinn where young people will be able to play drone soccer themselves. So young people's interest in the field is gradually beginning to grow and teachers naturally need to be knowledgeable enough to discuss it in the first place," said "Lae end" program manager Valentina Moskaljova.

For teachers, this means getting up to speed on subjects they have not encountered before.

"I knew as much about drones as I'd read in the news, basically, and as much as has recently been said about introducing a drone curriculum in schools," said Getriin Kokk, a mathematics teacher at Lodijärve School.

The program will also produce teaching materials for students in grades seven through nine.

"Young people need to understand which formulas they can use in both mathematics and physics. Right now, we're giving teachers the opportunity to work together in groups to create materials specifically designed to support that learning," Moskaljova said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!