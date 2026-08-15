X!

Mounting public interest seeing teachers brush up on drone knowledge

News
A drone course for teachers.
A drone course for teachers. Source: ERR
News

Over the next five months, 20 science and mathematics teachers will visit various companies to gain practical insights and work together to create teaching materials for the future.

The "Lae end" ("Charge Yourself") education program is aimed at middle school physics and mathematics teachers, helping them bring more practical examples and real-life connections into the teaching of science and mathematics. This year, 72 teachers applied to the program, of whom 20 were selected. Participants include both new and more experienced teachers who began the program at Metrosert's drone and defense technology testing laboratory.

"We have a whole range of laboratories here for testing subsystems. What is important about all of these laboratories is that the tests can be replicated," said Rainer Kivimäe, head of Metrosert's drone unit.

Interest in drones and artificial intelligence is also growing in schools, meaning teachers increasingly need to be able to explain these topics to students.

"Starting this academic year, as far as I know, some schools will begin talking more about drones. An educational program is also being developed in Tallinn where young people will be able to play drone soccer themselves. So young people's interest in the field is gradually beginning to grow and teachers naturally need to be knowledgeable enough to discuss it in the first place," said "Lae end" program manager Valentina Moskaljova.

For teachers, this means getting up to speed on subjects they have not encountered before.

"I knew as much about drones as I'd read in the news, basically, and as much as has recently been said about introducing a drone curriculum in schools," said Getriin Kokk, a mathematics teacher at Lodijärve School.

The program will also produce teaching materials for students in grades seven through nine.

"Young people need to understand which formulas they can use in both mathematics and physics. Right now, we're giving teachers the opportunity to work together in groups to create materials specifically designed to support that learning," Moskaljova said.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:30

Anton Aleksejev: Putin does not know the people he lives among

11:19

Mounting public interest seeing teachers brush up on drone knowledge

10:46

Gallery: Ukrainian children's fairytale art from Kharkiv reaches Estonia

10:32

Reform Party wants former EKRE MP as next Riigikogu Defense Committee chair

10:17

Drone surveillance system starts work on Narva River

10:12

Demand for specialists remains high as Estonia's unemployment falls slightly

09:44

EDF in so-called gap year but active-duty personnel training still not underway

09:34

Estonia's traffic deaths up compared to the same period last year

08:55

Estonian short film earns nod from Hollywood Shortsfest

14.08

Estonian swimmers advance and break record at Euro championships in Paris

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13.08

Estonia extends overnight Russia border closures indefinitely

13.08

AirBaltic says it will continue flying from Tallinn

14.08

Construction of new US Embassy building in Tallinn to start next fall

13.08

Baltics' first AI factory to open in Estonia

14.08

Police: more than 50 irregular migrants detained in Estonia claim to be minors

14.08

EDF: Russian mobilization would put pressure on Ukraine and change wider security situation

14.08

Estonians defrauded of €13.2 million in first 6 months of 2026

14.08

Eesti Pank to issue Hiiumaa‑themed €2 coin Updated

14.08

Review. The Cure's Tallinn concert delivered a powerful finale to a packed music summer

14.08

Statistics Estonia adjusts down severity of Estonia's recession

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo