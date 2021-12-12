Health Board: 275 hospitalized patients, 377 new cases, 4 deaths

A total of 275 people are currently hospitalized due to the coronavirus, the Health Board (Terviseamet) reports. 377 new coronavirus cases have been identified in Estonia in the past 24 hours, while four people who had contracted the virus have died during that time.

Of the 275 hospitalized, 187 patients have severe Covid symptoms, the board says. Of these 187, 159 (85 percent) are unvaccinated and 28 (15 percent) are fully-vaccinated.

26 new Covid case files were opened in hospital in the past 24 hours, while four people who had contracted the virus passed away over the same time frame, the board says.

4,618 primary coronavirus tests were analyzed over the past 24 hours, 377 of which (82 percent) returned positive.

Of the positive cases, 223 were among unvaccinated people (59 percent of the total), while the remaining 154 people had completed a course of vaccination.

2,367 coronavirus vaccine doses were administered in the past 24 hours, the board says, of which 282 were first-time vaccinations.

220,347 people have had a third or booster vaccination, the board says, and total vaccination coverage of Estonia's populace stands at 60.3 percent.

More details to follow.

