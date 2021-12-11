Tartu University Hospital lowers COVID-19 risk level

The coronavirus risk level at Tartu University Hospital has fallen to "yellow" after the situation has stabilized in recent weeks, newspaper Tartu Postimees reported on Friday.

The level fell from red, the highest.

"There has been a stabilization regarding the patients hospitalized in the hospital, which is also showing a small downward trend," the hospital's chief of medicine, Andres Kotsar, said.

Four to six coronavirus patients in need of hospital treatment are brought to the hospital every day, down by almost half compared to a few weeks ago.

The volume of scheduled inpatient hospital treatment has also increased, with four operating rooms closed until now opened this week.

Patients undergoing scheduled or day surgery are still being tested for coronavirus.

Patients who have received a booster dose and patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 within the previous 180 days do not need to be tested.

The testing of children up to seven years of age without coronavirus symptoms is not required.

Tartu University Hospital was the worst-hit medical center during the most recent coronavirus wave. Hospitals in the north have not been in a critical situation and have already been closing coronavirus wards for some time.

