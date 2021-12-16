Estonia to decide on use of Janssen booster doses before year's end

The state immunoprophylaxis committee is set to make a decision on the use of Janssen coronavirus vaccines for booster doses before Christmas.

The European Medicines Agency has concluded that Janssen coronavirus vaccines can be used for booster doses at least two months after the first dose in people aged 18 years and above.

"Studies show that one dose of the Janssen vaccine does not provide enough protection against the Omicron strain," immunoprophylaxis committee member Marje Oona said.

She added that the expert committee plans to discuss the matter of Janssen being used for booster doses before the Christmas period. Currently, only the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are used for booster doses.

The European Medicines Agency announced on Wednesday that a booster dose of Janssen given at least two months after the first dose in adults led to a rise in antibodies against the coronavirus.



