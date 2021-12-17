Wastewater study: Level of coronavirus in Estonia remains unchanged

This week, the level of coronavirus in wastewater has remained the same as in the last few weeks, the University of Tartu announced on Friday. No regions are completely free from the virus.

The virus level remains mostly moderate throughout Estonia. Slightly higher virus levels were found this week in samples from Tallinn, Haapsalu, Rapla County, Tartu County and south-east Estonia.

Lead researcher and University of Tartu antimicrobial technology professor Tanel Tenson said there are currently no critical hotspots in the spread of the virus. "No new settlements with very high virus levels have emerged over the week but the situation has not significantly improved anywhere either," the professor said.

The samples analyzed last week showed findings of the new Omicron strain at different locations in Estonia.

As of Friday, 60.7 percent of the population have been vaccinated with at least two doses of coronavirus vaccine. So far, 1,874 people have died after being infected with coronavirus.

Wastewater study results for December 13 - December 17. Source: University of Tartu

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!