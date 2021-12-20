Tartu city government asks schools to head to Christmas break early

Due to the increased spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, the Health Board and Tartu city government have issued a recommendation for municipal schools to postpone their events planned for this week and head out for the school break, which is set to begin on December 23.

The city government announced on Monday that it is extremely important that events involving different schools and contacts between different classes and study groups within schools are avoided.

Mayor of Tartu Urmas Klaas (Reform) said schools will make the decision on when to start their school breaks themselves. "Since the school break will begin soon anyway, sending children on break a little earlier comes at no cost to actual studies. It will, however, help avoid the spread of the virus," Klaas said.

Data from the Health Board shows that there are Omicron cases in 17 Tartu schools. The official school break this year starts on December 23 and lasts until January 9.

