Health Board: 231 hospitalized patients, 862 new cases, 5 deaths

As of Tuesday morning, 231 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and 862 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were five deaths.

There are 177 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 141 (79.7 percent) are unvaccinated and 36 (20.3 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 231 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 54 are being treated for other illnesses. There are 23 patients in intensive care, 20 patients are under ventilators.

In total, 7,584 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 11.4 percent. Of the 862 new cases, 500 (58 percent) were unvaccinated and 362 (42 percent) had finished the vaccination process.

In total, 837,563 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 810,360 of them having already received their second dose.

6,297 vaccine doses were administered since Monday morning. There have been 254,911 booster doses administered in Estonia. 60.9 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 566.9, data from the Health Board shows.

There were five deaths, involving a 69-year old man, a 69-year old woman, a 77-year old woman, an 82-year old woman and an 87-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,893 people in Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

