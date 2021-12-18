Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from December 20

One European country will be on Estonia's green list from Monday, December 20.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Green list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

Holy See 0

No restriction on movement.

Yellow list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Romania 75.2

Arrivals from yellow list countries must present proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus.

PCR tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival and antigen tests within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test on arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list

14-day coronavirus rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Andorra 3,743.91

Austria 904.18

Belgium 1,769.32

Bulgaria 367.23

Croatia 1,239.6

Czechia 1,920.19

Cyprus 795.15

Denmark 1,206.04

Finland 352.78

France 933.58

Germany 869.2

Greece 719.77

Hungary 1,046.33

Iceland 485.81

Ireland 1,283.69

Italy 301.83

Latvia 499.61

Liechtenstein 2,167.91

Lithuania 845.82

Luxembourg 860.71

Malta 269.55

Monaco 958.11

Netherlands 1,615.19

Norway 1,093.06

Poland 839.44

Portugal 507.5

San Marino 1,802.46

Slovakia 1,944.31

Slovenia 1,025.02

Spain 378.72

Sweden 314.44

Switzerland 1,500.32

United Kingdom 988.25

Non-vaccinated arrivals from Red list countries must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Tests must be taken on arrival and on day six. If both are negative, quarantine can be shortened.

Vaccinated people do not need to test.

Travelers from Omicron risk countries

South Africa

Botswana

Malawi

Lesotho

eSwatini (Swaziland)

Namibia

Mozambique

Zimbabwe

Egypt

Turkey

All persons entering Estonia from the following countries must isolate for 10 days on arrival. Requirements depend on vaccination status and willingness to test on arrival.

More information is available on the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

On Friday, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate was 521.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

--

