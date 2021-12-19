Covid hospitalizations number 236, deaths two

Vaccination.
Vaccination. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
As on Sunday morning, hospitals are treating 236 patients infected with the coronavirus, seven fewer than 24 hours ago. Two people, both of them unvaccinated, died in the last day.

Of those hospitalized, 171 require treatment for severe COVID-19. Of them, 140 or 82 percent have not been vaccinated and 31 (18 percent) have completed the immunization cycle, data from the Health Board reveals.

Hospitals opened nine new treatment cases in the last 24 hours.

Two women with the coronavirus, both aged 92, died. Both were unvaccinated.

A total of 4,643 tests were analyzed 427 of which came back positive. Of those who tested positive, 250 were unvaccinated and 177 had completed the course.

Number of vaccine doses administered came to 2,396 of which 322 were initial doses.

By Sunday morning, 248,748 people had received additional or booster doses. Total vaccination coverage is 60.2 percent.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

covid-19 restrictions

