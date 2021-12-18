Health Board: 243 hospitalized covid patients, 576 new cases, 8 deaths

On Saturday morning, 243 patients with coronavirus are being treated in hospitals across Estonia, the Health Board said. There were 576 new cases and eight deaths reported during the last day.

Of the patients in hospital, 171 have serious cases of the virus and 142 - 83 percent - are not vaccinated.

Eight deaths were reported and the patients were aged between 71 and 95. So far, 1,882 people have died after being infected with coronavirus.

In total, 6,401 tests were analyzed and 576 were positive. Of these, 339 people had not been vaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 530.03 per 100,000 inhabitants. It was 521.2 on Friday.

Yesterday, 666 first dose vaccinations were administered and 8,595 in total. Estonia's vaccination coverage rate is 60.8 percent.

Additionally, 242 cases of the Omicron variant have been identified.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

