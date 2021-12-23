Tallink CEO: We will offer testing on our Finland and Sweden ferries

Both Finland and Sweden have announced that they will begin asking travelers arriving in the countries for a negative coronavirus test with the regulation set to last for at least three weeks. Tallink Grupp CEO Paavo Nõgene said the company's ships will have testing options.

Nõgene told ERR that while the company has not received too much information, Finland and Sweden will begin asking arriving travelers for negative coronavirus tests. The new order will be set into force from December 28.

The CEO said Tallink ships will have testing options available. "Tallink will begin offering testing on its Stockholm and Helsinki routes. Everyone can take the tests prior, as well, but the rule is that the tests cannot be older than 48 hours and a certificate must be issued by a healthcare provider," Nõgene said.

Current information says rapid tests are good enough, the shipping line director said. "Unvaccinated people are able to move between Finland and Sweden if they have a negative rapid test," Nõgene noted.

The three-week regulation in Sweden and Finland will be reviewed in two weeks.

--

