Tallink Stockholm route reopening after easing of Sweden's Covid rules

Economy
The MS Baltic Queen at harbor in Tallinn.
The MS Baltic Queen at harbor in Tallinn. Source: ERR
Economy

Estonian shipping line Tallink is resuming its Tallinn to Stockholm service from Friday next week. The announcement follows news that Sweden is lifting the bulk of its Covid restrictions this week.

Tallink's MS Baltic Queen cruise ferry is set to resume services next Friday, February 18, with the schedule running on alternate days for the time being.

More trips on the route will be added from late March to early April, Tallink spokesperson Katri Link told ERR.

Sweden is lifting all its domestic Covid restrictions today, Wednesday, and its restrictions on EU citizens entering the country.

Restrictions on non-EU citizens entering Sweden continue to the end of March as things stand, ERR reports.

Tallink vessels sailing under the Swedish flag will also be able to resume services with the easing of that country's Covid regulations, and services between Turku, Finland and Stockholm, and Helsinki and Stockholm, will be able to start up again as a result.

From early April, Tallink plans to resume its Riga to Stockholm service also, Link said. Vessels plying this route are currently undergoing maintenance.

The Tallinn-Stockholm route was originally shut down in December as the result of high costs and low passenger numbers.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

LATEST NEWS

14:47

'Disco Elysium' video game made nearly €7 million profit in first 6 months

14:44

Global Estonian Report: February 9 – 16

14:12

State to allocate €366 million to apartment construction over five years

13:43

EU Ambassador to Ukraine: Europe does not have a unity problem

13:20

Tallink Stockholm route reopening after easing of Sweden's Covid rules

12:41

Yle: Finnish parliament foreign committee member resigns over Ukraine tweet

12:23

New chief-conductor of Voces Tallinn choir is Veronika Portsmuth

11:53

Minister: Estonia has accommodation for 2,000 refugees fleeing war

11:26

Ministry: Homicides at an all-time low in 2021

11:04

Coronavirus update: 270 patients, 6,677 new cases, 13 deaths

10:22

Estonian Bar Association strikes lawyer off its membership rolls

09:55

Estonia saw rapid trade growth in 2021

09:26

Russia shows interest in ratifying Estonian border agreement

08:55

Party ratings: Eesti 200 posts record support levels

08:24

Average electricity price falls to €119.48 on Wednesday

08.02

Supermarkets: Food prices up 10 percent on average since autumn

08.02

Minister: Government not yet ready to lift 11pm entertainments curfew

08.02

Estonia, Germany hand Ukraine 'keys' to new military field hospital

08.02

Estonia's skiers fail to qualify in Beijing individual sprint event

08.02

Experts: Barring Russian channels from Estonia could have negative effect

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: