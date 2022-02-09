Tallink Stockholm route reopening after easing of Sweden's Covid rules

Estonian shipping line Tallink is resuming its Tallinn to Stockholm service from Friday next week. The announcement follows news that Sweden is lifting the bulk of its Covid restrictions this week.

Tallink's MS Baltic Queen cruise ferry is set to resume services next Friday, February 18, with the schedule running on alternate days for the time being.

More trips on the route will be added from late March to early April, Tallink spokesperson Katri Link told ERR.

Sweden is lifting all its domestic Covid restrictions today, Wednesday, and its restrictions on EU citizens entering the country.

Restrictions on non-EU citizens entering Sweden continue to the end of March as things stand, ERR reports.

Tallink vessels sailing under the Swedish flag will also be able to resume services with the easing of that country's Covid regulations, and services between Turku, Finland and Stockholm, and Helsinki and Stockholm, will be able to start up again as a result.

From early April, Tallink plans to resume its Riga to Stockholm service also, Link said. Vessels plying this route are currently undergoing maintenance.

The Tallinn-Stockholm route was originally shut down in December as the result of high costs and low passenger numbers.

--

